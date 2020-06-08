      Weather Alert

Woman Killed in Midland County Crash

Michael Percha
Jun 8, 2020 @ 8:53am
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday, June 7 in Midland County’s Greendale Township.

Bryton Lalonde was driving a 1995 Jeep Wrangler west on W. Prairie Rd. near S. Magrudder around 5:45 p.m. Police say the Jeep left the road and when Lalonde attempted to get back on the road, the Jeep rolled.

Lalonde was not wearing a seat belt and was killed at the scene. 21-year-old Chandler Ross, a passenger in the Jeep, suffered minor injuries.

Police are working to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and are awaiting toxicology results.

