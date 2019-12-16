Woman Dies, Baby Injured in Domestic Incident
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a woman died from injuries in an assault. Officers responded to 2900 Gerou Rd. in Caro about 7:15 Sunday evening, where the 36-year-old woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. An 11-month old child was also injured, and was in stable condition at a local hospital.
Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and had a domestic relationship with the victim. His name
was being withheld pending formal charges.