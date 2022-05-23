Woman Dead in Saginaw Township Fire

A fire in a Saginaw Township apartment was fatal for a 79-year-old woman Sunday night. It happened about 10:30 at 4955 Century Drive.
Saginaw Township Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, and found the victim’s body in her bedroom. They said the fire was confined to the one apartment in the 12-unit building and started in the bedroom. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire department said preliminary findings indicate it was accidental, due the victim falling asleep while smoking.