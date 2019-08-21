Wisconsin Woman, 3 Kids in Clare County Rollover Crash
(source: Clare County Sheriff's Department)
A rollover crash in Clare County on Monday resulted in minor injuries to three children and serious injuries to the driver.
Police say 29-year-old Amanda Herb of Dunbar, Wisconsin was driving northbound on US-127 near Long Lake Rd. in Frost Township when the vehicle drifted into the median, then back across the road before rolling several times, ending up in a ditch. One child was trapped inside. Bystanders were able to remove the child as first responders arrived.
Police say the woman was wearing a seat belt and all three children were in appropriate child safety seats. Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash. The children were treated at a local hospital while Herb was held overnight for treatment of her injuries.