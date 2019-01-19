Winter Weather Coming This Weekend

A snowstorm this weekend could bring 5 inches or more to parts of the state. The storm across portions of the Midwest and beyond was expected to move through western and southwestern Michigan starting Friday evening, with 3-5 inches expected along I-94 by Saturday afternoon and 1-3 inches along I-96. Roads in western and southwestern parts of the state are expected to be snow-covered and visibility may be limited. Motorists should use caution. Even more snow is possible near the border with Ohio and Indiana.

Snow in the Great Lakes Bay Region is only expected to accumulate 2-4 inches. It’s expected to be very cold all weekend as well, with a high of 23 predicted in the Great Lakes Bay Region on Saturday, and only 13 on Sunday.