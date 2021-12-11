Wind Advisory Issued for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday, December 11 through 8:00 p.m.
The advisory affects much of southeast and mid-Michigan. 20 – 30 mile an hour winds are expected with gusts up to 55 miles an hour. Winds could potentially cause power outages by knocking down tree limbs and blowing unsecured objects around. Peak winds are expected around the early afternoon, according to the weather service.
Consumers Energy says it is prepared for for the winds and warns residents to be on the lookout for downed power lines. People should never approach a downed power line as it may still be live. Stay at least 25 feet away. If you happen to see a downed line, call 911 and Consumers Energy immediately at (800) 477-5050.