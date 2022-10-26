Wildfire Credit Union and Hidden Harvest Partner to Help Families in Need

Needy families in the Great Lakes Bay Region may get some food relief thanks to a new program started by Wildfire Credit Union.

In partnership with Hidden Harvest, the Holiday Harvest program will provide a week’s worth of shelf-stable food to those in need for a donation of ten dollars. Wildfire has collected 1,000 bags, which will be available at all Wildfire Credit Union branches.

Wildfire Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Linda McGee says all of the money donated through the purchase of the food will also be given to Hidden Harvest to continue alleviating hunger and reducing food waste.

In addition to the bags of food, there will also be 150 bags of pet food, 75 for dogs and 75 for cats.

Holiday Harvest begins November 1 and lasts until supplies run out.