Local News
Wickes Library Changing Hours of Operation
Michael Percha
Jan 22, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Wickes Library at 1713 Hess St. in Saginaw, is changing its hours of operation to Monday through Thursday from Noon to 6 p.m., effective the week of January 24.
January 22 will be the last Saturday the library will be open. The Board of Trustees made the change at its January meeting due to patterns of patron usage.
The other three branches of the Public Libraries of Saginaw will keep their existing hours:
Butman-Fish Library, 1716 Hancock St
Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hoyt Library,
505 Janes Ave
.
Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zauel Library,
3100 N. Center Rd
.
Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
