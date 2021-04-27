Warrant Issued for Isabella County Shooting Suspect
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police in Isabella County are looking for a suspect in a shooting early Sunday, April 25 that injured two Central Michigan University students.
The incident occurred at the Deerfield Village Apartments in Union Township around 12:50 a.m. Police say there was a party at the apartments when a fight borke out. The suspect allegedly grabbed a gun from a vehicle and returned, firing into the apartments.
20-year-old Jonathan Keller, a CMU quarterback, and 23-year-old Tyler Bunting were shot during the incident. Keller had to be flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint where he’s listed in serious condition. Bunting is in stable condition at a Midland hospital.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The suspect won’t be named until an arrest has been made and charges filed.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s department.