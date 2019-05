(l-r) Rep. Wakeman, Horticulturist Dan Hopp, Frankenmuth Mayor Mary Anne Ackerman, Sheila Stamiris of the Downtown Development Authority, Amy Upton of the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association. (photo courtesy the office of Rep. Rodney Wakeman)

State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township presented a state tribute to the Frankenmuth Beautification Committee during a ceremony held at the Gunzenhausen Fountain on Friday, May 3. The committee was recognized with the 2018 Community Landscape Beautification Award by the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association as part of its Plant Michigan Green initiative.