Victims in Fatal Crashes Identified

(Alpha Media file photo)

Police have identified the victims in separate fatal crashes this week in Bay County’s Hampton Township and Saginaw Township.

36-year-old Valerie O’Farrell was killed in Saginaw Township Monday, March 18 while stopped at the intersection of Lawndale and McCarty roads. A 78-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection, striking O’Farrell’s vehicle. Blood test results on the at-fault driver are pending.

On Wednesday, March 20, 36-year-old Dennis Lowe of Bay City was driving west on M-25 near Farley Road in Hampton Township around 1:15 a.m. Police say Lowe lost control of his pickup, rolled several times and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

