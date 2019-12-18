Vice President Pence Visits Saginaw
Vice President Mike Pence was in Saginaw Township Wednesday, December 18 at a Workers for Trump campaign rally.
The Vice President spoke to a crowd of about 150 people at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on the state of the American economy, the impeachment proceedings and the 2020 election. He told the gathered supporters how the economy is the strongest it’s been years, with seven million new jobs created in the past three years and unemployment at a 50 year low. He also pointed to the stock market growth, putting more money in working family’s pockets with tax breaks and rising wages.
Regarding the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Pence calls it a disgrace.
“Tonight after a sham investigation, the Do-Nothing Democrats are actually going to vote on a partisan impeachment, seeking to overturn the will of the American people. I said it before and I’ll say it again: today’s vote in the House of Representatives is a disgrace and it sets a dangerous precedent for our country.”
Pence had some harsh criticism for Democrats. He says the party “has been taken over by radical leftists who want higher taxes, open borders, late-term abortion and socialist policies that would actually crush the American economy.”
Despite Pence’s condemnation of Democrats over the impeachment, he praised the House for action taken on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is expected to be passed this week. He says the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was a disaster for American workers and that the USMCA will ensure free and fair trade to benefit all Americans.
Following Pence’s remarks in Saginaw Township, he headed to a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek, joining President Trump.