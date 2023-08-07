WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Veterans Urged to Apply for PACT Act Benefits

By Michael Percha
August 7, 2023 2:00AM EDT
U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee is urging veterans to apply for benefits under the PACT Act before the Wednesday deadline.

The PACT Act provides benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits, Agent Orange and more. Veterans who apply before Wednesday can receive the benefits backdated a year, according to Kildee. Veterans and their families can apply online at va.gov/pact or by calling 1-800-698-2411, or you can call Kildee’s office for assistance at 810-238-8627.

