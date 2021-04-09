Vehicles Vandalized at Habitat for Humanity and STARS, Reward Offered
(WSGW file photo)
A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing vehicles at Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity and STARS (Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services).
“Parts were cut off two of our vans not once, but twice in the month of March,” said Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Mora. “As a non-profit organization, we’d much rather have put the $5k spent in replacement of the catalytic converters and security costs into building or repairing homes for families in our community instead.”
Six STARS small buses were similarly vandalized on April 7 in a parking lot across from headquarters. “These thefts at STARS hurt access for our seniors and disabled people in Saginaw. I’m sad to see this happen in our community,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens.
“Although we can’t be sure that the same people have damaged both sets of vehicles, the timing certainly makes it look likely,” said STARS Safety, Training and Security Manager James Perkins.
Security cameras have been installed in both locations to ensure that any future vandalism will be recorded. At least seven other Saginaw organizations in the region have experienced the same damage this year including First Ward Community Center. The seven known organizations had 30 vehicles damaged among all of them with bills totaling over $36,000. STARS and Habitat for Humanity suggest that any other organizations with vehicles in accessible locations do what they can to ensure their vehicles are not also damaged.
STARS and Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity are offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about the vandalism and theft should call 9-1-1.