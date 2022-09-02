WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County

By Ann Williams
September 2, 2022 2:18PM EDT
source: Michigan State Police

Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle.

Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.

