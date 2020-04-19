US-10 Roadwork in Clare County Starts Monday
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.7 million to resurface 8.4 miles of US-10 from the Osceola and Clare county line to Ludington Drive in Clare County.
The work was originally scheduled for 2019 but was delayed due to a labor dispute involving the contractor and its employees. It will now start Monday, April 20 and is expected to be finished by June.
The work will create a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.
Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators. To reduce congestion and speed entering the work zone, crews will begin to merge westbound US-10 traffic into a single lane east of M-115.
Prior to Memorial Day weekend, the contractor may be permitted to work on weekends. To accommodate high weekend traffic volumes beginning Memorial Day weekend, all lanes will be open to traffic on weekends from noon on Friday through Monday morning.
The project is considered an essential function during the COVID-19 pandemic. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.