U. S. Postal Service Food Drive Resumes Online
With the cancellation of several events and charities across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are looking at ways to reinstate portions of those events to continue to help make a difference.
Every May, the U.S. Postal Service and the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) hold a food drive called Stamp Out Hunger. Residents across the country leave non-perishable food for their mail carriers to pick up and donate to local food pantries. That was of course put on hold due to COVID-19.
However, a website has been set up for people to donate funds to local food banks to purchase food for those in need. Every dollar donated through the website will go directly to the hungry.
There is no deadline to make a donation. To donate, visit www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/2020-donor-drive. Select Michigan in the drop down menu and choose a local food bank.