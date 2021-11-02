Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Midland County Woman

A 75-year-old woman from Midland County is dead after a crash just before 10:00 Tuesday morning on E. Saginaw Rd. just east of N. Stark Rd. in Homer Township. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving west on E. Saginaw Rd. when a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man from Northville was heading east. Investigators said the Northville man crossed the center line, crashing into the victim’s vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was taken to Mid-Michigan Health with injuries believed to be non life-threatening. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and air bags deployed in both vehicles. Investigators don’t think alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but they were waiting for toxicology reports.
A report on the crash will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutors office.