Two Shootings Occur in Saginaw on Monday
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Saginaw are investigating separate shootings, both of which occurred Monday, September 7.
Around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Washington Ave. for a report of a vehicle crash. Police discovered the 20-year-old driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police had just responded to a report of shots fired in Pinemeadow Court.
The crash was likely due to the victim’s injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.
At around 8:30 p.m., Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported another shooting in the 700 block of Holden Street. There are currently no details on that incident.