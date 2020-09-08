      Weather Alert

Two Shootings Occur in Saginaw on Monday

Michael Percha
Sep 8, 2020 @ 8:00am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Police in Saginaw are investigating separate shootings, both of which occurred Monday, September 7.

Around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Washington Ave. for a report of a vehicle crash. Police discovered the 20-year-old driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police had just responded to a report of shots fired in Pinemeadow Court.

The crash was likely due to the victim’s injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

At around 8:30 p.m., Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported another shooting in the 700 block of Holden Street. There are currently no details on that incident.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News