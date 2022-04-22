      Weather Alert

Two Indiana Men Arrested in Midland County

Ann Williams
Apr 21, 2022 @ 8:30pm

Two men from Indiana were arrested Thursday morning in Midland. Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said deputies responded to reports of a vehicle traveling on US-10 from the Coleman area that had fired weapons from the vehicle.

A chase ensued when the deputies located the vehicle in Sanford. They eventually stopped it on eastbound US-10 near Eastman Ave. in Midland. Deputies seized a large quantity of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, two guns and cash.

The suspects, ages 20 and 37, were awaiting arraignment in the Midland County Jail.

