Two Dead After Arenac County Standoff

Ann Williams
Jul 15, 2021 @ 6:22pm
Two men are dead following an hours-long standoff in Arenac County’s Standish Township. The incident started about 4:30 a.m. Thursday  at a house in the 2100 block of White’s Beach Road, and ended with what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Arenac County Sheriff Dept. deputies initially responded to the scene for a domestic violence situation involving two men. Deputies later discovered one of the men was dead and the other refused to come out of the house for almost 12 hours. Police said the suspect had been involved in a previous police chase.

Multiple other police agencies assisted at the scene, including Michigan State Police and the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Police. The standoff ended about 3:30 Thursday afternoon, when the suspected died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said it appeared the other man had been stabbed.

 

 

