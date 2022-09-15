“Two Cities Connected” to be Unveiled at Ansbach Platz in Bay City

Rendering of Ansbach Platz (source: Leadership Bay County/Bay Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 will be unveiling a new sculpture Saturday, Sept. 17, representing Bay City’s sister-city relationship with Ansbach, Germany. The artwork, called “Two Cities Connected,” is in Ansbach Platz at 2 Ninth Street in Bay City. A number of local businesses and organizations have donated to the project.

Leadership Bay County said Ansbach Platz (Plaza) signifies the importance of cultural exchange and enrichment between the two communities. The sculpture on the site will represent both Bay City and Ansbach on one side of a split globe, connected by Bay City’s Liberty Bridge and a well known bridge in Ansbach.

A delegation from Ansbach is visiting Bay City this week. A special ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.