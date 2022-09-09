Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation

Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.

Nitz is charged with 2 felony counts of deliver of methamphetamine. Kemp is charged with 1 felony count of delivery of meth, 1 felony count of delivery of cocaine, 1 felony count of maintaining a drug house and 1 count of felony firearm count due to being in possession of pneumatic guns during the commission of felony.

Authorities said taken during search warrant execution at Nitz’s Unionville Rd., Sebewaing residence and Kemp’s Forest Rd., Unionville residence were a variety of items such as cash, scales and packaging material, surveillance equipment, pneumatic guns, as well as meth and cocaine having a street value of around $4000.

The Huron County Sheriff Dept. said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.