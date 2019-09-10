Tuscola Farm Cries Fowl After Poultry Theft
Dozens of live turkeys and pheasants were taken from a Tuscola County farm recently.
Police say the birds were discovered missing September 2 from a home on Unionville Rd. in Akron Township. 85 turkeys between 2-3 months old and 35 pheasants at about six weeks old were taken from three separate pens.
The birds are raised for food, typically Thanksgiving dinners. The farm estimates a loss of about $3,500. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department.