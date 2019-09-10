      Weather Alert

Tuscola Farm Cries Fowl After Poultry Theft

Michael Percha
Sep 10, 2019 @ 10:32am
Free range turkeys like the ones in this undated photo from Pitman Farms in Kerman, Calif. will cost consumers higher prices due to special handling in feed and care. Pitman farms is growing free range turkeys for first time this year due to a growing demand. (AP Photo/Pitman Farms)

Dozens of live turkeys and pheasants were taken from a Tuscola County farm recently.

Police say the birds were discovered missing September 2 from a home on Unionville Rd. in Akron Township. 85 turkeys between 2-3 months old and 35 pheasants at about six weeks old were taken from three separate pens.

The birds are raised for food, typically Thanksgiving dinners. The farm estimates a loss of about $3,500. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department.

