Tuscola County Crash Injures Two, Including Child

State police are investigating a crash in Tuscola County.
Police say the crash, which occurred on Colling Rd. north of Fairgrove Rd. in Almer Township, involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV. The 28-year-old Caro woman driving the SUV and a two-year-old child were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 25-year-old Ruth man in the trailer was not injured.
Police say roads were icy and the area had heavy freezing fog at the time of the crash.
That area of Colling Rd. is closed as police continue to investigate. Police are assisted by the Caro and Fairgrove Fire Departments, Mike’s Wrecker Service, the Tuscola County Road Commission and MMR.