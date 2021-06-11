Traffic Stop Leads to Child Porn Charges in Ogemaw County

State Police Troopers from the West Branch post arrested a man in April who was recently arraigned on child pornography charges.
Conducting a traffic stop in Ogemaw County April 28, police pulled over 55-year-old William Hock of West Branch. Police say the saw an image of a nude woman on a cell phone affixed to the dash board. When questioned about the picture, he swiped the image and allegedly exposed an image of child sexually abusive material.
Hook is charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, eight counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and eight counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Subsequent search warrants served at Hock’s residence and electronic evidence was seized.
Police encourage parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. If anyone suspects child sexual exploitation, report it to missingkids.org/cybertipline.