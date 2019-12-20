Thursday Night Fatal Crash Under Investigation
A two-vehicle crash in Midland County on Thursday night killed a 20-year-old man from Gladwin County. It was reported just after 8:00 on W. Barden Rd. near Bush Rd. in Geneva Township.
Midland County Sheriff Department investigators said 20-year-old Evan Shaffer was driving east on W. Barden when his car crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Larry Cave of Coleman. Both vehicles went off the road into a field, where Shaffer’s car rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cave was evaluated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.
The sheriff’s office said Shaffer was not wearing a seat belt, but Cave was. The crash is still under investigation, but so far it doesn’t appear that alcohol or drugs were involved.