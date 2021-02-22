Three Separate Fires Reported in Saginaw County, Bay City
(Alpha Media file photo)
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Thomas Township Sunday, February 21.
The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Thomas Rd. Officials say the fire was in the rear of the house. The homeowner was able to safely evacuate.
The Thomas Township fire department received assistance from the Richland Township, James Township and Saginaw Township fire departments.
A second fire was also reported Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of King Rd. in Bridgeport Township, while a third was reported in Bay City in the area of Sanson and Bradley/Sanson and Sidney streets. That was reported on around 8:00 p.m. There are no further details regarding those two fires at this time.