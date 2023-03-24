Threat Received At Bay City Central High School, School Closed

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating a threat made against Bay City Central High School Friday morning.

The threat has prompted the closure of the school, plus the cancellation of all activates at the school for the day.

Investigators say the school received a note which was left on an entry door with a threat to shoot up the school. Police responded around 6:15 a.m. After a search of the school and the surrounding area, officers did not find any other threat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571.