Thousands of Michigan Employers Looking to Hire
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
More than 2,000 employers around the state are looking to hire workers urgently needed during the pandemic.
Positions in critical infrastructure include logistics, health care, manufacturing, agribusiness and more. The Pure Michigan Talent Connect website has listings for employment for anyone interested. Job listings are updated every day.
Officials with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity encourage anyone who is unemployed to look through the site, located at mitalent.org.