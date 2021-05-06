SVSU to Hold In-Person, Outdoor Commencement Ceremonies Friday
source: SVSU
More than 700 Saginaw Valley State University graduates have registered to participate in its three outdoor commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7. The ceremonies are the first-ever to be held outdoors, in the Harvey Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium. The university said the outdoor venue is safer and allows more people to participate in person.
“I have spoken with a number of our May graduates, and I know how much it means to them to don regalia and hear their name called as they cross the stage,” said SVSU President Donald J. Bachand. “They have overcome much to earn their degrees.”
The schedule of ceremonies is:
10 a.m. – College of Health & Human Services
1 p.m. – College of Arts & Behavioral Sciences and College of Education
4 p.m. – College of Business and College of Science, Engineering & Technology
Each graduate is allowed to bring two guests who have registered in advance. Health and safety protocols will be observed. SVSU also is providing a live video-stream of each ceremony. Details are available at www.svsu.edu/2021.
In case of mild to moderate rain, the ceremony will continue. If there’s severe weather, a ceremony may be postponed until later in the day, or if necessary, rescheduled for Saturday, May 8.