SVSU-based Michigan Small Business Development Center gets CARES Act Boost
Carmona College of Business (source: SVSU)
The Michigan Small Business Development Center’s regional office, based at Saginaw Valley State University, has received a grant through the federal CARES Act to help small business owners challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will allow the center to add 46 new business consultants to meet increased demand for one-on-one consulting, and create new partnerships with service providers to help businesses address the effects of the pandemic. The expanded services will be available through March 2021.
“As small businesses begin to restart, recover and launch, they will be required to have a heightened awareness and response to our ever-changing economic environment,” said Beth Roszatycki, regional director of the SBDC operations housed within the Business Excellence Centers
in SVSU’s Scott L. Carmona College of Business building.
“We were able to add consulting staff to meet increased demands and extend our service offerings into key areas that we know will expedite small business recovery,” said J.D. Collins, state director of the Michigan Small Business Development Center. “This tangible support will aid in business recovery from the immediate effects of COVID-19 while building resilience for the future.”
Michigan Small Business Development Centers offices provide no-cost consulting, training, market research and technology commercialization services to help Michigan businesses launch, grow, transition and innovate. Businesses can get help with business plans, marketing, financing, budgeting, hiring and more. You can find out more about the program at: http://SBDCMichigan.org