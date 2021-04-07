      Weather Alert

SVSU and Meijer to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations to SVSU Students

Michael Percha
Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:12am

Around 1,200 Saginaw Valley State University students are expected to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7 at a mass vaccination clinic on the SVSU campus.

The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Ryder Center. SVSU will host two others April 8-9 for SVSU students and others who are eligible to receive the vaccine. Meijer Pharmacy will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

A series of second dose events will be held April 28-30 before students return home at the end of the semester.

For more information, visit svsu.edu/studentvaccine.

