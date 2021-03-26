      Weather Alert

Suspicious Fire Destroys Condemned Flint Apartment Building

Michael Percha
Mar 26, 2021 @ 8:40am
A Flint apartment building condemned more than a month ago was destroyed in a fire Thursday, March 25.

Fire crews responded to the Richfield Court Apartments around 4:30 a.m. Seven people were living inside the building despite its condition. All managed to get out safely, including a family with a newborn baby. It’s unknown if anyone was injured. Two dogs were reported killed in the fire and a cat is missing.

The fire remains under investigation. It is considered suspicious at this time.

