Suspicious Fire Destroys Condemned Flint Apartment Building
A Flint apartment building condemned more than a month ago was destroyed in a fire Thursday, March 25.
Fire crews responded to the Richfield Court Apartments around 4:30 a.m. Seven people were living inside the building despite its condition. All managed to get out safely, including a family with a newborn baby. It’s unknown if anyone was injured. Two dogs were reported killed in the fire and a cat is missing.
The fire remains under investigation. It is considered suspicious at this time.