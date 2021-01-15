Suspect Wanted In Several Felonies Considered Armed and Dangerous
Police in Flint are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous.
31-year-old Kevin Lamar Spence is wanted on several felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, felony firearm and more. Spence is 5’5″ and about 150 pounds. Police believe he may be in the Flint or Genesee County area. They warn residents not to approach him if they see him.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Spence’s arrest. Call 1 (800) 422-JAIL or 9-1-1.