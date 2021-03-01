Suspect Sought in Saginaw Shooting
(Alpha Media file photo)
On Friday, February 26 at about 4:45 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Howard St. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival officers located a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury. There are no
suspects at this time. The man’s condition is currently unknown.
The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Saginaw Police Department – Det. Anthony Accardo at (989)759-1419 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-5245.