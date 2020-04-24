      Weather Alert

Suspect Sought in Midland County Shooting

Apr 24, 2020 @ 6:38am
Police in Midland County are looking for a suspect wanted in a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday, April 21.

Police say a 53-year-old Merrill man reported the shooting around 5:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kane Rd. in Mt. Haley Township. The man wasn’t injured but his truck had been struck by a bullet.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (989) 839-4621.

