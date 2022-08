Suspect Sought in Felonious Assault at Munger Potato Festival

Photo taken 7/31 at midnight-Munger Potato Fest (source: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are asking for help to locate a person of interest in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. The assault occurred just after midnight on Sunday, July 31.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicates a 27-year-old man from Birch Run received a stab wound during a fight with another man attending the festival. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

The suspect was escorted from the festival grounds by event security and has not yet been identified. He’s estimated to be between 16 and 25 years old, with ¬†brown hair and a slim build.

State Police ask that any information or videos be directed to Trooper Barlow, Tri-City Post 989-495-5555.