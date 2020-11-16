Suspect in Mt. Pleasant Armed Robberies In Critical Condition Following Officer Involved Shooting
(Alpha Media file photo)
Multiple police departments responded to armed robberies in the Mount Pleasant area Sunday, November 15. Police say two robberies occurred at gas stations.
Additional officers patrolled gas stations in the vicinity to ensure they were secure. Officers from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police arrived at the Marathon Gas Station at 2025 E. Remus Rd. in Union Township and observed a possible suspect vehicle parked in the lot. As officers approached the store, the suspect exited with a handgun and was shot multiple times. A deputy from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was wounded in the leg and was treated and released from the hospital. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in
critical condition.
The Michigan State Police Investigative Response Team from the 3rd and 6th Districts are conducting the investigation, which is on-going. Once the investigation is completed, it will be sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for review.