Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired in Midland

Ann Williams
Jun 16, 2021 @ 6:18pm
A 22-year-old man is facing charges after gunshots were heard in the 700 block of E. Grove Street in Midand Tuesday night. Midland Police responded to the area just before midnight, where they found a 28-year-od woman and two children, who had not been injured. O

fficers shared information about the suspect and his vehicle with surrounding agencies, and the suspect was located and arrested. Officers recovered firearms and other evidence. The suspect was awaiting arraignment in the Midland County Jail.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244

