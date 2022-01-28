Student In Custody for Bringing BB Gun to School

A Westwood Heights School District student was arrested Thursday, January 27 for bringing an unloaded BB gun to the school.
Police say the Academy West Alternative High School student was detained by a Mount Morris Township resource officer and building security immediately upon trying to enter the school. He was handed over to the Mount Morris Township Police Department. There were no indications of any threats to the school prior to the incident, according to police.
Parents are urged to talk to their children about the potential consequences of bringing weapons to school or making threats against them, even if meant as a joke. Students and families who know about a potential threat can report it to the school office or the OK2SAY anonymous tip line at (855) 565-2729 or text 652729.