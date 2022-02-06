Student Art Exhibit on Display at Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center

The Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission presents the Celebrating Saginaw’s Cultures: Building Unity through Diversity Student Art Exhibit Award Winners, as part of Art @ the Andersen. The exhibit will be on display through February 25 at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Drive, Saginaw. Viewing hours are 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Award winners were selected from the multi-cultural art exhibition of more than 400 pieces showcasing the talent of Saginaw Public School students, grades 3 – 12, who worked on creating a piece of artwork for the exhibit and competition over a multi-week period. Students developed their composition using the elements of art and the principles of design and included a statement of learning with each piece of art. Categories included drawing, painting, design, 3D functional, 3D non-functional, and body adornment.
The Art @ the Andersen project was established by the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission to give artists the opportunity to showcase their work and to introduce the community to the abundant creativity in the Great Lakes Bay Region and throughout the state. Individual pieces on display may be
available for purchase.
Award Winners On Display:
Cayden Gomez, Arthur Hill 11th: Best of High School
Ella Miller, SASA High School 11th: Best of High School SASA
Naviah Chatfield, Chester Miller 6th: NAACP Community Award
Chloe Lee, SASA Middle School 8th: Best of Middle School SASA
Amaya McCoy, Chester Miller 5th: Best of School and Best of
Elementary
Kayden Browder, Arthur Eddy Elementary 3rd: Best of School
Journey Turner-Carmichael, Jessie Loomis Elementary 3rd: Best of
School
Michaela Andres, Jessie Rouse Elementary 5th: Best of School
Dorianna Garcia, Herig Elementary 5th: Best of School
Cam’Ron Bates, Kempton Elementary 5th: Best of School
Celedonia Tanney, Merrill Park Elementary 3rd: Best of School
Lyilah Rosales, Stone Elementary 5th: Best of School
Emma Nykos, Zilwaukee Elementary 5th: Best of School
Raul Silvia, Chester Miller Elementary 6th: Drawing
Ricardo Acosta-Rosales, SASA Middle School 8th: Drawing
Amelia Loshaw, SASA High School 11th: Drawing
Alexander Green, Zilwaukee Elementary 5th: Drawing
Kayden Fitzpatrick, Jessie Loomis Elementary: Painting
Grace Hill, SASA High School 12th: Design
Jane Whittaker, SASA Middle School 7th: Design
Tariyah Davis, Thompson Middle School 7th: Design
Anika Simpson, Arthur Hill High School 9th: Design
Gizelle Marcouz, SASA Middle School 7th: 3D Functional
Lauren Garza–Jones, SASA High School 11th: 3D Functional
Fenecia Lane, Arthur Hill High School 11th: 3D Non-Functional
Amandy Weaver, TempleArts, Commumity Award
Montilah Chilling, SASA High School 10th: Dr. Waheed Akbar Community Award
De’Sean Cook, Stone Elementary 5th: Islamic Center Community
Award
Mary Neiman, SASA High School 12th: Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission Community Award
Grace Mersy-Frank, SASA High School 12th: Hispanic Community Award