Student Art Exhibit on Display at Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center

Ann Williams
Feb 6, 2022 @ 12:33pm
The Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission presents the Celebrating Saginaw’s Cultures: Building Unity through Diversity Student Art Exhibit Award Winners, as part of Art @ the Andersen. The exhibit will be on display through February 25 at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Drive, Saginaw. Viewing hours are 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Award winners were selected from the multi-cultural art exhibition of more than 400 pieces showcasing the talent of Saginaw Public School students, grades 3 – 12, who worked on creating a piece of artwork for the exhibit and competition over a multi-week period. Students developed their composition using the elements of art and the principles of design and included a statement of learning with each piece of art. Categories included drawing, painting, design, 3D functional, 3D non-functional, and body adornment.

source: Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission

The Art @ the Andersen project was established by the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission to give artists the opportunity to showcase their work and to introduce the community to the abundant creativity in the Great Lakes Bay Region and throughout the state. Individual pieces on display may be
available for purchase.

Award Winners On Display:

Cayden Gomez, Arthur Hill 11th: Best of High School

Ella Miller, SASA High School 11th: Best of High School SASA

Naviah Chatfield, Chester Miller 6th: NAACP Community Award

Chloe Lee, SASA Middle School 8th: Best of Middle School SASA

Amaya McCoy, Chester Miller 5th: Best of School and Best of
Elementary

Kayden Browder, Arthur Eddy Elementary 3rd: Best of School

Journey Turner-Carmichael, Jessie Loomis Elementary 3rd: Best of
School

Michaela Andres, Jessie Rouse Elementary 5th: Best of School

Dorianna Garcia, Herig Elementary 5th: Best of School

Cam’Ron Bates, Kempton Elementary 5th: Best of School

Celedonia Tanney, Merrill Park Elementary 3rd: Best of School

Lyilah Rosales, Stone Elementary 5th: Best of School

Emma Nykos, Zilwaukee Elementary 5th: Best of School

Raul Silvia, Chester Miller Elementary 6th: Drawing

Ricardo Acosta-Rosales, SASA Middle School 8th: Drawing

Amelia Loshaw, SASA High School 11th: Drawing

Alexander Green, Zilwaukee Elementary 5th: Drawing

Kayden Fitzpatrick, Jessie Loomis Elementary: Painting

Grace Hill, SASA High School 12th: Design

Jane Whittaker, SASA Middle School 7th: Design

Tariyah Davis, Thompson Middle School 7th: Design

Anika Simpson, Arthur Hill High School 9th: Design

Gizelle Marcouz, SASA Middle School 7th: 3D Functional

Lauren Garza–Jones, SASA High School 11th: 3D Functional

Fenecia Lane, Arthur Hill High School 11th: 3D Non-Functional

Amandy Weaver, TempleArts, Commumity Award

Montilah Chilling, SASA High School 10th: Dr. Waheed Akbar Community Award

De’Sean Cook, Stone Elementary 5th: Islamic Center Community
Award

Mary Neiman, SASA High School 12th: Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission Community Award

Grace Mersy-Frank, SASA High School 12th: Hispanic Community Award

