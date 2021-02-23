State Police Warn Residents of New Phone Scam
(source: Michigan State Police)
State police officials are warning Michigan residents of a phone scam making the rounds.
Police say the scammer calls a victim, telling them they have a subscription to something that will be automatically renewed for a couple hundred dollars. When the victim tells them they have no subscription or do not want to renew the subscription, the caller says they will walk them through cancelling the subscription. The suspect then gets access to the victim’s computer by sending them a link to click on and fill out.
Legitimate organizations will never ask for money in the form of gift cards over the phone. If you believe you’re the victim of a scam, contact your nearest state police post.