State Police Patrol Vehicle Hit While Investigating Flint Crash

No injuries were reported after a state police patrol vehicle was struck in Flint Tuesday, January 25.
A state police sergeant was parked near the median wall on southbound I-475 near Stewart Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Police say the sergeant was investigating a crash involving a 29-year-old Davison woman. The sergeant and the woman were in the front seat of the patrol vehicle when it was struck from behind. Police say a 20-year-old Flushing woman lost control of her vehicle, causing the crash.
The southbound lanes were closed for a little over an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.