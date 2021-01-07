State Police Investigate Trooper-Involved Shooting in Chesaning
(source: Michigan State Police)
A 40-year-old man from Chesaning is dead after a state trooper-involved shooting Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said members of their Emergency Support Team (ES Team) were serving a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 400 block of E. Broad in the Village of Chesaning, on behalf of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET), at about 6:20 a.m.
State Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that as the ES Team approached the front of the home, the man confronted them with a gun and members of the team fired their weapons. The suspect was found dead inside the home. A woman was safely removed from the home and was not injured.
Detectives from the Michigan State Police Second District Investigative Response Team (IRT) are investigating. The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, in accordance with department protocol.