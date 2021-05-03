      Weather Alert

State Police Investigate Threat at Pinconning High School

Ann Williams
May 3, 2021 @ 6:15pm
source: Pinconning School District

Michigan State Troopers from the Tri-City Post were sent to Pinconning High School about 9:45 a.m. Monday, to investigate threats made to a student by a former student. Preliminary investigation shows a 16-year-old male suspect posted a threat of bodily harm along with a picture of himself holding a weapon, on social media earlier this morning, saying he intended to assault the student at the school Monday afternoon.

Pinconning High School went into lockdown immediately and authorities were contacted. Troopers confirmed the suspect’s identity and found him walking in Pinconning. He was arrested and taken to a juvenile facility. Troopers also recovered the weapon.

This incident remains under investigation. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Michigan State Police.

 

 

