      Weather Alert

State Police Arrest Saginaw Man for Possession of Child Pornography

Michael Percha
Jul 30, 2021 @ 6:29am
(Alpha Media file photo)

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently arrested a Saginaw man after an investigation determined he had child pornography in his possession.

The investigation into 60-year-old Allan Bailey began when it was learned Bailey was allegedly sharing child sexually abusive material over the internet. Police served a search warrant on his home, seizing digital evidence in the process.

Bailey is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Popular Posts
Bay County Man Wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery Instant Game
Bishop Gruss Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Saginaw
Nearly 100 Parcels of State-Managed Land Up for Auction in August, September
Priest from Saginaw Diocese Given Life of Prayer and Penance
Coleman Woman Dies by Electrocution
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On