State Police Arrest Saginaw Man for Possession of Child Pornography

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently arrested a Saginaw man after an investigation determined he had child pornography in his possession.
The investigation into 60-year-old Allan Bailey began when it was learned Bailey was allegedly sharing child sexually abusive material over the internet. Police served a search warrant on his home, seizing digital evidence in the process.
Bailey is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.