STARS Moves Forward With Feasibility Study for Potter Street Station

Ann Williams
Jul 6, 2022 @ 6:47pm
Saginaw’s STARS (Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services) bus system is moving forward with a feasibility study to look into possible sites for expansion, including the potential redevelopment of the historic Potter Street Station. The agency has hired Spicer Group to conduct the study.

“This study and vision is about more than just a bus station. This study will serve the Saginaw community in many ways, including laying the groundwork on steps toward economic growth, increased access to jobs, redevelopment, and going green,” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens, adding, “We are especially fortunate to have such strong local support as well as support from our Congressman Dan Kildee, who helped secure federal funding to get this ball rolling and kept it rolling. Thanks to his continued support of transit and the Potter Street District vision, we can take this step forward.”

The feasibility study is expected to take up to a year once started, pending any delays or disruptions. The study will look at the Potter Street Depot and land surrounding the site, the Civitan Center, the current STARS headquarters, and up to two other potential sites in Saginaw.

The Potter Street Station, once a busy transportation hub for the Saginaw area, opened in 1881. The last time a passenger train stopped there was in the early 1960s. Since then it’s fallen into serious disrepair and has been partially damaged by fire. It’s current owner is the Saginaw Depot Preservation Corporation, which has saved it from the wrecking ball several times.

