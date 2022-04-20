STARS Continues Mask Requirements on Buses

Saginaw’s STARS bus system is staying with mask requirements for riders despite a Florida judge overturning the U.S. government mask mandate for transportation set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration.
“Though the mask order has been struck down, CDC still recommends masks on transit, so STARS will keep mask requirements for the time being. We are determining when it is appropriate to lift masking requirements by looking at the information that comes out over the next two weeks, including test rates for COVID in the Saginaw area and the safety of our front line workers,“ says STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens. I hope to see a different trend after this Easter weekend than we’ve seen after other holidays. So far things look promising, but we are being very cautious.”