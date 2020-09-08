Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19 at Two Saginaw Twp. Schools
(source: Getty Images)
Saginaw Township Schools are among several districts that have had COVID-19 outbreaks as the school year gets underway. Four staff members have tested positive for the virus, three at Arrowwood Elementary and one a Sherwood Elementary. The district is working with the Saginaw County Health Department to follow proper procedures including contact tracing, or finding those who may have been exposed to those who’ve tested positive.
Students are not in either building while the situation is being monitored. Outbreaks have also been reported in Shiawassee and Gratiot county schools. The state website’s coronavirus information pages now include updates on where outbreaks have occurred.